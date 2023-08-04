Remembering founder of Indiana Elite Cheer and Tumbling Gym, killed in plane crash

Those who knew and loved Bethe, one of the four who died, gathered at her second home -- a gymnastic gym she worked at.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Elite family says Bethe Beaver was the life and soul of this place. They've even laid out flowers and signs in front of the entrance. Saturday, they honored her with a balloon release.

There's a lot that can be said about Bethe.

"If you didn't have the privilege of knowing Bethe, she was an incredible person," said Catherine Miller.

Those who did have the privilege to know her gathered outside of the Indiana Elite Cheer and Tumbling Gym to remember their special friend.

"She was someone you looked up to, just like, to be just like her. She seemed like she knew everything," said Morgan Wonnell.

Bethe founded Indiana Elite with the goal of creating a family environment where kids could create lifelong friendships. Bethe's children and her sister said she achieved that and more.

"She loved people. She did. I think if you asked anybody here, they'll feel like she was their best friend. She was so warm and positive," said Bethe's daughter, Annie Jackson.

"Bethe is amazing. She wanted to have a safe space for our kids to come. This is the space she built, and it wasn't about cheerleading — it was about building good people. This is what she did," said Bethe's sister Julie Horine. "Her mission was every day was for everyone to know Jesus and live for the Lord."

Saturday, her family and her gym family gathered to grieve together and celebrate her life with a balloon release.

"Bethe was really faithful, she loved God. When I sent my balloon up, I was just hoping that she was happy," said Wonnell.

While Bethe is no longer physically here, her legacy remains in the lives she touched.

"This next season is going to be for her. We are going to do every routine for her and make this a season for her," said Miller.

"She was probably one of my favorite people on this planet, and we are all going to miss her," said Wonnell.