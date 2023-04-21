Remains of child found in Morgan County

Police said a death investigation is underway after the remains of a child were found in Morgan County.

While police did not confirm when the remains were found, or give a potential age for the child, IMPD confirmed they are the lead investigating agency.

The Indiana State Police, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the death investigation.

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office will be the agency responsible for identifying the deceased. IMPD did not release any information regarding the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

Once the deceased is identified, the Morgan County Coroner’s Office will notify IMPD and IMPD will release the identification of the deceased.