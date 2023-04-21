Howard County Sheriff's Office uses drone to find missing 78-year-old woman

Officers were searching an area a short ways away near a creek when the drone unit spotted the woman within minutes about 350 feet from her home.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff's Office is crediting its drone unit with helping find a missing 78-year-old woman.

The Kokomo Police Department was searching an area in the 300 block of West Alto Road.

They were looking for a woman who was last seen behind the rural home about two hours earlier.

Officers were searching an area a short ways away near a creek when the drone unit spotted the woman within minutes about 350 feet from her home.