Record-high gas prices raise concern for summer travelers

Gas prices in central Indiana are nearing $5 a gallon, with no sign of getting cheaper any time soon.

INDIANAPOLIS — $4.89 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel was the going rate Wednesday afternoon at gas stations around the southside of Indianapolis.

You can save a few cents per gallon with store discounts and club memberships, but gas is expensive no matter where you pull up to the pump.

Jessica Bontrager was just getting gas for her lawn mower at the Greenwood Meijer Wednesday afternoon. Bontrager hopes to take a family trip back home this summer.

"I'm from Connecticut,” said Bontrager. “So that's 800 miles away. That's a lot of money for gas. So, we're in the market of actually buying a car and we've been looking into getting an electric car because of that, so that we can maybe travel this summer."

$4.85 a gallon for regular unleaded gas at the Marathon at I-465 and State Road 37 suddenly looks like a good deal.

Darren McLeod stopped there for a fill-up. McLeod is driving with his family in a rented RV from St. Louis to Buffalo for camping and sightseeing.

"We almost canceled it,” said McLeod. “We've been planning this for over a year. The main reason we're still going is probably because we've been saving money for a year, because we knew it was going to cost about $1,000. Now it's going to probably be about $2,500 in gas just alone for that."

Indianapolis marked the first fill-up on the road for McLeod with the fuel tank down to just over a quarter full. A $75 limit per transaction forced McLeod to swipe his credit card three times for a total of $188.

"My wife is just like, 'You got to deal with it. You can't do anything about it.' That's unfortunate that we can't do anything about it. Somebody should step in and definitely help out everyone,” said McLeod. “I'm probably upper middle class, so it's not killing us."

But the cost of gas will limit some other vacation spending.

"Souvenirs and stuff like that, and even eating out, because we've packed the thing full of food and drinks and everything, so we don't have to spend extra money on that,” said McLeod.