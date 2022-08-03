"We don't see houses like this, ever, in this area" | Tony Stewart's $30M home drawing plenty of attention

Real estate agent Carre Holle said the unique listing is drawing interest from both commercial and residential buyers.

COLUMBUS, Ind — Racing legend Tony Stewart's calls it his dream home - a luxury log cabin as the centerpiece to 415 sprawling acres near his hometown of Columbus.

But now it's for sale. It could all be yours, if it's in your price range.

13Sports Director Dave Calabro got a tour of this amazing property.

The home, which covers nearly 20,000 square feet, has a hunting preserve and comes with its own massive indoor aquarium.

"This is truly my dream home," the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion said. "We enjoyed every square inch of the land here. This became my place to get away and relax with my family and friends."

He said the property has everything you could ask for and is "the perfect blend of entertainment and relaxation."

Carmel real estate agent Carrie Holle said the listing is drawing lots of attention.

"We're taking calls from People Magazine and TMZ, and my assistant is like, 'You know, life has sure changed for us in 24 hours for us,'" Holle said. "So it's been real exciting."

There's nothing quite like this place.

"We don't see houses like this, ever, in this area," said Holle. "There's just so much to take in. When the doors open, you've got the waterfall. You've got the sound, and then the stream. He's got these big giant koi in the stream. Then, when you look ahead, the floor to ceiling windows, it's just a spectacular view

There are six bedroom suites in the main house, with eight full bathrooms and a six-car garage, along with a 3,500-square-foot guest house.

But the downstairs is the real showstopper.

"It's got a giant, lit onyx bar, a two-lane bowling alley, it's got the game tables, a golf simulator room, I mean, this is a commercial-grade simulator. It's awesome," said Holle. "Exercise room, it's a guy's retreat, for sure."

Elk roam the grounds, along with hundreds of deer.

So why is Tony selling?

"No reason in particular," Holle said. "He's not around a lot. He's on the road. He's very, very busy, so he doesn't get to enjoy it as much as I think he'd like to.

It appears the property may not be on the market long.

"We could have somebody come in and operate this commercially as a very high-end, luxury private ranch, bed and breakfast," Holle said. "But all of the people interested in it so far are local to Indiana and are looking at it residentially."

The home and surrounding land is listed for $30 million and could be one of the highest sales in Indiana history.