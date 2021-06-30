Tony Stewart honored at fairgrounds racetrack where he got his start

The Bartholomew County Fair dedicated its racetrack to Tony Stewart, a hometown hero who got his start on the fair's track.

The Indiana county where Tony Stewart grew up honored its hometown hero on Tuesday.

The Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds in Columbus, Indiana, dedicated its racetrack to Stewart on Tuesday night. It was at that same racetrack that Stewart got his start.

The Columbus native was 8 years old when he won his first championship at the fairgrounds. He would go on to become a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hall-of-Famer.

Now, more than 40 years later, the track is officially named after him.

Tony Stewart Speedway was dedicated June 29.

The fairgrounds shared the news on social media and thanked Stewart and his family foundation for their years of support on and off the track.

"We are happy to continue our relationship with our hometown hero," the post said.