Purdue University names new police chief

Purdue and IU may be fierce rivals, but they do have at least one thing in common: Both universities now have female police chiefs.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Police Department has named its new police chief: Lesley Wiete, a 22-year veteran of PUPD who was most recently serving as the department's deputy chief.

“Deputy Chief Wiete’s dedication to this university and our community make her the ideal choice for this vital role,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said. “Through her experience and proven record during 22 years with PUPD, she has earned the respect of her peers and persistently works to improve processes and relationships. We look forward to her leadership and service.”

Wiete started out as a patrol officer in 1999. She was promoted to sergeant of patrol in 2002, lieutenant of patrol in 2009, captain of administrative services in 2019 and deputy chief of police in 2021.

She got her bachelor's degree from Purdue, a master's degree from the University of Phoenix and recently graduated from the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command, an intensive leadership and management program for experienced law enforcement officers.

Wiete was named police chief at the conclusion of a nationwide search to fill the role. The search committee narrowed the pool of candidates to three finalists, including Wiete, who met with stakeholders and gave public presentations on campus.

“All three of the final candidates were dedicated professionals, but Deputy Chief Wiete has the essential credentials, the most comprehensive experience, a clear and compelling vision for the future of the department and a strong network of relationships built on years of service to the campus and community," said Jay Wasson, vice president and chief public safety officer.

Wiete will assume the role of chief of PUPD on Thursday, Sept. 1.

When she assumes that role, Purdue will join its fiercest rival — Indiana Univerity — in having a woman leading the university's police department.

Jill Lees was named the chief of police for IUPD in 2019.

In a tweet, Lees congratulated Wiete by saying, "Yay! Congratulations Chief! Well deserved!"

IUPD recently signed a nationwide pledge to bring more women to its police force. It's called the 30x30 initiative, and its goal is to have female officers make up 30% of participating departments by the year 2030.

"I think it is so important to reinforce a positive culture for women," Lees said, "because women make good police officers. Women can do the job."