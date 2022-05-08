Citizens Police Academy returning to Noblesville this fall

It is a free, 12-week program designed to give community members the chance to become better acquainted with local law enforcement.

Example video title will go here for this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Police Department is currently accepting applications for the next Citizens Police Academy.

It is a free, 12-week program designed to give community members the chance to become better acquainted with local law enforcement.

The academy helps citizens understand the operations of the police department, including topics like criminal law, patrol procedures, investigations, and use of force issues.

Lieutenant Bruce Barnes, with the Noblesville Police Department, said the main objective of the Citizens Police Academy is to better connect with community members.

"For us to understand from the citizens what it is that they want out of us because we are not here arbitrarily," Barnes said. "We are here because the citizens have asked us to be here. They play a very vital role in understanding and maybe even telling us how it is they want the job of law enforcement to be done in their community."

Organizers say participants will also have the option to ride with a patrol officer and witness the day-to-day operations of an officer.

Barnes said the academy is just as helpful for police as it is for citizens.

"Most importantly, I think, is to get that feedback from the community to find out what their thoughts on it are," Barnes said.

The academy is intended to be an open line of communication between Noblesville Police and the community it serves, according to organizers.

"The important thing is just simply bringing the community together to talk about what it is that we do," Barnes said. "We are all a part of the community, and if we can learn from one another, then it's a win-win for everybody."

Applications are now being accepted through Sept. 6 for the 2022 fall session, which starts on Sept. 7.

The 12-week program will wrap up on Nov. 22, with sessions every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Eligible candidates must:

Be at least 16 years of age

Have no felony convictions and no misdemeanor convictions within the last three years

Pass a background check

Live or work in Noblesville