The Claddagh Irish Pub closed at the beginning of the pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — A once-popular downtown pub closed for good.

The Claddagh Irish Pub was shuttered in March due to COVID-19 and never re-opened.

This weekend, everything will be sold during a liquidation, including bar stools, glassware and fixtures.

The Claddagh opened on South Meridian in 2000, part of a chain that included some 17 restaurants in Chicago, Minneapolis and Plainfield. They are all now closed.