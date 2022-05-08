x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police searching for Morristown teen runaway

Amy Ailes, 16, was last seen May 6 and is believed to be a runaway.
Credit: Morristown Police
Morristown Police are looking for Amy MC Kay Ailes, who they say is a teen runaway.

MORRISTOWN, Ind. — Police in Shelby County are looking for a 16-year-old girl they describe as a runaway from Morristown.

Amy MC Kay Ailes was last seen Friday, May 6.

Police describe her as 5'2" tall, weighing 130 pounts with brown hair and blue eyes. Her hair has red highlights.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Morristown school hoodie and white sneakers.

If you see her, you are asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff at 317-398-6661.

Credit: Morristown Police
Amy MC Kay Ailes was last seen in Morristown, Ind. Friday, May 6, 2022.

Related Articles

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?            

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.                                        

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.                                       

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.   

More Videos

In Other News

Family identifies 2 Indianapolis kids killed by falling tree during Owen County camping trip