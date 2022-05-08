Police searching for Morristown teen runaway

Amy Ailes, 16, was last seen May 6 and is believed to be a runaway.

MORRISTOWN, Ind. — Police in Shelby County are looking for a 16-year-old girl they describe as a runaway from Morristown.

Amy MC Kay Ailes was last seen Friday, May 6.

Police describe her as 5'2" tall, weighing 130 pounts with brown hair and blue eyes. Her hair has red highlights.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Morristown school hoodie and white sneakers.

If you see her, you are asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff at 317-398-6661.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.