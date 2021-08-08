x
Peyton Manning enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Colts teams, with Peyton under center, won 141 regular season games, nine playoff games and, of course, Super Bowl XLI.
Credit: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh,File
File-This Jan. 8, 2011, file photo shows Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) in action during the second quarter of an NFL AFC wild card football playoff game in Indianapolis. Members of a special panel of 26 selected all of them for the position as part of the NFL's celebration of its 100th season. All won league titles except Marino. All are in the Hall of Fame except Brady and Manning, who are not yet eligible. On Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, quarterback was the final position revealed for the All-Time Team.

CANTON, Ohio — Indianapolis Colts legend Peyton Manning joined an elite group of the greatest footballers of all time on Sunday, when he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Manning was selected for enshrinement in his first year of eligibility. He threw for nearly 72,000 yards and 539 touchdowns in his career, which included a pair of Super Bowl wins. He brought the Lombardi Trophy to Indianapolis with a win in Super Bowl XLI in 2007, then closed his career by winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016 for the Denver Broncos.

Manning was enshrined Sunday night along with the other members of the Class of 2021: Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson, Faneca, John Lynch, Tom Flores, Drew Pearson and Nunn.

 