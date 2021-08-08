Peyton Manning enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — Indianapolis Colts legend Peyton Manning joined an elite group of the greatest footballers of all time on Sunday, when he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Manning was selected for enshrinement in his first year of eligibility. He threw for nearly 72,000 yards and 539 touchdowns in his career, which included a pair of Super Bowl wins. He brought the Lombardi Trophy to Indianapolis with a win in Super Bowl XLI in 2007, then closed his career by winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016 for the Denver Broncos.