Grab a brew and a cat or dog too at upcoming adoption event in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — If you love animals, are wanting a new furry friend or just simply enjoy giving a good boy or girl a scratch, there's an event happening that's right up your alley.

Pet Friendly Services of Indiana, an organization with a mission to end euthanasia of adoptable dogs and cats, will host "Tails & Ales" at Broad Ripple Brewpub on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It's a free event where people can grab a brew and a good boy or girl, too.

Six small, local rescues will be in attendance. They'll bring dogs and cats to pet, snuggle and adopt.

The participating rescues include:

Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership (ARPO)

Lucci’s House Bully Rescue

Homer’s Helpers

Cuddle Me Cat Rescue

Biscuit Factory

Second Chances Pet Rehab and Sanctuary

All pets are up for adoption, and each participating rescue will get free spay/neuter vouchers from Pet Friendly Services, ensuring their pets are adoption-ready.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, September 22! Tales & Ales will return to Broad Ripple Brewpub. You just might meet your new best friend! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/8014148288656151/ Posted by Pet Friendly Services on Monday, September 12, 2022

The event will take place in the parking lot of Broad Ripple Brewpub, located at 842 E. 65th St.

The pub has been recognized as a pet-friendly business for its hospitality to pets on its patio, which, Pet Friendly Services said, makes it a great fit for the event.

The organization also encouraged all potential pet adopters to "patronize Broad Ripple Brewpub and enjoy their local fare while mingling with the adoptable pets."