Person critically injured in shooting shows up at Community Hospital East

Police have not identified any suspects or where the shooting happened.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person who was shot and critically injured showed up at an east side hospital Saturday.

IMPD officers were called to Community Hospital East, located at 1500 North Ritter Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m.

They were told someone who had been shot showed up at the hospital. That person is in critical condition.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives were called to investigate.

