Perry Township classroom damaged after pipe bursts

Melissa Phillips' room at Rosa Parks Elementary was covered in debris. Supplies, library books and everything else must all be replaced.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been more than a week since that historic winter storm hit Central Indiana, bringing brutally cold temperatures, ice and snow.

We're still seeing the lasting effects the extreme weather has had on Hoosiers.

The pumps are still going at Rosa Parks Elementary School, where pipes burst after the storm. It has left one teacher using her break asking the community for help.

A video posted by Melissa Phillips on her Facebook page shows water gushing from the ceiling in her second grade classroom after a pipe broke on Christmas Eve.

It destroyed everything.

"To see that video, I was like 'Oh My God, thank the Lord no one was in the school at that time'" said Perry Township parent Erin Sinders.

Desks were covered in debris. The cabinets were damaged by water and the floor flooded. And it turns out it's not the the first time that happened.

Erin Sinders' son, Isaiah, is one Phillips' former students and was in class the first time the pipe burst years ago. She said she can't believe it happened again.

"I can't imagine having to start back to school and you have nothing. School starts back a week from yesterday. She's got a lot to do and not a lot of time," Sinders said.

Phillips asked the community via Facebook for help rebuilding her classroom. Everything from construction paper to art supplies and her entire class library, including the book shelves.

Sinders said she didn't hesitate to donate.

"I know how frustrating it can be when you have to buy your own stuff. I can't imagine having to replace all your classroom stuff. Teacher supplies are not cheap," said Sinders.

And although it's a tough situation, Sinders said seeing the community rise to the occasion and help out gives her hope.

"These are our kids. Why wouldn't you? These are the people running things soon. The better we can do supporting them now, the better they will do supporting us later," said Sinders.