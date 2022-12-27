Rhythm! Discovery Center closes after busted water pipe

A pipe that burst at Claypool Court caused water to flood into the interactive museum.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rhythm! Discovery Center, the interactive percussion museum in downtown Indianapolis, will close temporarily after a water pipe that burst caused the museum to flood.

The museum is housed on the lower level of Claypool Court, part of Circle Centre Mall. The museum said a water line burst on Monday, Dec. 26, causing water to travel down into the venue.

While the museum said there is extensive water damage throughout, none of the collections or archives were affected. Still, some of the instruments were waterlogged, and the museum is unsure when it will be safe to reopen doors.

In a tweet Tuesday, the museum said it will be closed for the near future, as it's unclear now long it will take to determine the extend of the damage and come up with a repair plan. The goal is reopen to visitors in early 2023.

This is just one of many businesses and residents that have been impacted by frozen pipes after the winter storm brought dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to central Indiana.