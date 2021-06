Around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train near E. 30th Street and Massachusetts Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being struck by a train early Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian who was pronounced deceased at the scene by IEMS.

The victim has not yet been identified.