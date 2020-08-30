Parents call for action on race issues at Carmel High School

Carmel Against Racial Injustice is calling for the district to develop an explicit anti-racist policy within a month.

CARMEL, Ind. — A group of families in Carmel are calling on the school district to take action over concerns of racism at the school.

Organizers with Carmel Against Racial Injustice (CARI) said they have been contacted by numerous students at the school who have detailed incidents of repeated racism at Carmel High School.

“They realize they’re not supported. They don’t feel safe and quite literally have to prepare themselves to come to school every day,” said Ashten Spilker with CARI.

Friday night, CARI posted a call to action on Facebook, detailing some of the incidents students said they have experienced.

“Students are being called slaves. The n-word is being used flippantly throughout the buildings,” said Carmella Sparrow with CARI.

The post also included messages sent to students, some of which included threats of violence.

Spilker said the group decided to make their post following a meeting this week with district administrators.

“We were disappointed by the continued lack of urgency,” said Spilker. “At this point, it was a safety concern for the students, and it was something that needed to be immediately addressed and wasn’t something that we could wait on anymore.”

Carmel Clay Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Beresford issued a statement to 13News Saturday evening:

"We are aware of the social media post by the CARI group. We have met with the group at the district level and at CHS. In those meetings, we shared our current work and our plans for the future across the district. Increasing our work in equity and inclusion is part of our strategic plan.

At Carmel Clay Schools, we will not tolerate discrimination or harassment based on race, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, religion, or disability. We believe racism, oppression, privilege, inequity, exclusivity, injustice, prejudice, stereotyping, discrimination, and indifference hurts us all and must be opposed and eliminated.