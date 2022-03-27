The tanker rolled off the road but did not spill its load, according to Hamilton County authorities.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — An overturned tanker on State Road 32 in Westfield diverted traffic all morning and into the afternoon Sunday.

The driver was able to climb out before medics checked him for any injuries.

Police closed S.R. 32 while emergency crews unloaded the tanker and a crane was called in to lift it upright.

Traffic was diverted at Springmill Road east of the crash and Ditch Road to the west.

The tanker knocked down one utility pole along S.R. 32 but Duke Energy reported no outages in the area.