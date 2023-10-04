North Split interchange to reopen this weekend

Once all lanes and ramps are open, drivers will be able to travel along I-65 through the North Split interchange from both directions.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reopening Interstate 65 through the North Split in downtown Indianapolis this weekend, weather permitting, so that all lanes will be open by Monday, May 1.

Crews will work in stages, first on northbound lanes. After northbound lanes are open, crews will work to reopen southbound lanes. After both northbound and southbound lanes are reopened, the detour currently in effect on Interstate 465 will be lifted.

During the opening process, drivers can expect multiple short-term lane restrictions as crews install pavement markings and move barrels to open the lanes.

Once all lanes and ramps are open, drivers will be able to travel along I-65 through the North Split interchange from both directions.

There will no longer be access to I-65 south from the Delaware/11th Street ramp and access to the Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit will only be available through I-65 northbound, and no longer accessible from I-70 westbound.

Downtown Indianapolis access points

I-70 westbound collector/distributor (C/D) exit ramp to Michigan Street

I-65 northbound/ I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street

I-70 westbound to Martin Luther King, Jr./West Street

I-65 southbound to Illinois/Meridian Street

I-65 southbound to West Street

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

The I-65 SB to C/D movement, Ohio Street exit ramp, and Meridian/Pennsylvania exit ramp are still under construction. All ramps and movements are expected to be open by the end of May.