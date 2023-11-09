Noblesville students pay tribute to first responders with 'High Fives for Heroes'

The event was to show appreciation for local first responders as well as the heroes of 9/11.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Students at Noblesville's White River Elementary School cheered on first responders Monday during the High Five for Heroes event.

It was a way for the students to show their appreciation for the sacrifices made on 9/11 and to recognize first responders who live in central Indiana. That includes the school's principal, Calie VanDermark, who is also a veteran.

"Today is so special for me because it's an opportunity for all of our students to offer appreciation and a time of remembrance for all those who have served and continue to serve today," said VanDermark.