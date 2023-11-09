x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Noblesville students pay tribute to first responders with 'High Fives for Heroes'

The event was to show appreciation for local first responders as well as the heroes of 9/11.

More Videos

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Students at Noblesville's White River Elementary School cheered on first responders Monday during the High Five for Heroes event. 

It was a way for the students to show their appreciation for the sacrifices made on 9/11 and to recognize first responders who live in central Indiana. That includes the school's principal, Calie VanDermark, who is also a veteran.     

"Today is so special for me because it's an opportunity for all of our students to offer appreciation and a time of remembrance for all those who have served and continue to serve today," said VanDermark.

This was the first year for this event at the school.

Posted by White River Elementary School on Monday, September 11, 2023

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out