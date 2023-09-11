Indianapolis International Airport honors lives lost on 9/11

Monday's ceremony brought back memories as a piece of steel from the World Trade Center was on display.

The Indianapolis International Airport honored 9/11 victims with its annual ceremony.

The Star-Spangled Banner echoed through the airport Monday morning as dozens of airport officials, TSA workers and first responders honored the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11.

"It's as fresh today in my memory as it was in that given moment," George Kestler said.

George Kestler has worked in logistics at the airport for the last 34 years. He was on the Indiana Task Force One team that spent 10 days at Ground Zero after the two towers fell.

"I personally didn't rescue anybody, but I issued body bags. I issued equipment, I issued the stuff so that the guys could do their job," Kestler said.

He hopes, as time goes on, 9/11 will serve as a day to not only remember who we lost but as a reminder to slow life down.

"We can never forget them. We can never forget the moment, and it should be etched in everybody's mind and soul," Kestler said. "Be proud of where you live and proud of what you have."