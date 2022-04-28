No injuries reported after small fire at Westfield senior care facility

It happened around 1 a.m. at Maple Park Village, 776 N. Union Street.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A small fire at a Westfield senior care facility caused residents to be moved to another part of the building early Thursday.

It happened around 1 a.m. at Maple Park Village, 776 N. Union Street. The facility is just north of Westfield High School.

A Westfield Fire Department spokesperson said the fire occurred in a ceiling fan in a utility room.

Everyone got out safely. There were no reports of injury to residents, staff or first responders.

The spokesperson said all residents and employees will stay at the facility. The fire department is working with Maple Park staff on accommodations on affected rooms.

Fire departments from Noblesville and Carmel assisted at the scene.