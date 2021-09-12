NFL honors Indiana first responders, military ahead of Colts season opener

Members of the Indianapolis Fire Department, IMPD, the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police and more stood side by side at Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters, police officers and medics as well as state troopers, members of the military and Marion County deputies were honored Sunday as they stood on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of the Colts' season opener against the Seahawks.

Local first responders and members of the military represented at the Indianapolis Colts game on Sept. 12, 2021. It was part of the NFL's effort to honor first responders across the United States on Sept. 11 and in games on the following days.

Members of the Indianapolis Fire Department stood by IMPD police officers, Indianapolis medics, Indiana State Troopers, and members of the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Members of the military were also seen taking the field ahead of the game.

Players took a knee and prayed and teammates locked arms as the American flag was pulled across the field before the game.

Outside Lucas Oil Stadium, a garrison flag flew high, waving in the breeze near Colts Touchdown Town.

When the game ended, it was ultimately the Seahawks who came out on top.

Russell Wilson threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half and Seattle clamped down in the second half to give the Seahawks a 28-16 season-opening victory at Indianapolis.

