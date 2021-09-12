Colts-Seahawks Game Blog: Wentz era begins

Follow the action as the Colts open the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks in Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz will make his debut with Indianapolis in today's game against the Seattle Seahawks. It's the fifth consecutive year the Colts have had a different Week 1 starting quarterback and this time it comes against defending NFC West champions. The Colts have lost seven straight Week 1 matchups. But they will start this season with another new quarterback in Wentz, who doctors cleared Friday for the game against Seattle. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have won 11 of their past 12 playing in the early Sunday timeslot.

Second quarter

1:52 p.m.: Isaiah Rodgers, who was injured earlier in the game, was back in the game to return the kickoff following the Seahawks' touchdown. He brought the ball back to the Colts' 32-yard line.

One play later, Carson Wentz found Parris Campbell for a 24-yard reception into Seattle territory.

1:47 p.m.: After taking over on their own 39-yard line following the Colts' punt, Seattle drove 61 yards in seven plays to extend their lead to 14-3.

Russell Wilson threw a nine-yard touchdown to Gerald Everett to cap off the scoring drive.

Wilson has all day to throw. The #Colts getting owned on the front line. Too easy ..pitch and catch. 14-3

First quarter

1:37 p.m.: The Colts ended the first quarter with a three-and-out, finishing with a sack of Carson Wentz on 3rd and 4. Wentz lost nine yards on the play, setting up a punt to open the second quarter.

1:31 p.m.: Facing 3rd and 6 at the Colts 23-yard line, Russell Wilson connected with Tyler Lockett, who made an over-the-shoulder catch for a touchdown and a 7-3 Seattle lead.

1:27 p.m.: Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers left the game on Seattle's first possession of the game. There is no word yet on his status.

1:07 p.m.: The Colts received the opening kickoff, which went through the end zone for a touchback.

After throwing incomplete to Jack Doyle on his first pass attempt, Carson Wentz completed passes to Mike Strachan and Zach Pascal, with runs by Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines moving Indianapolis into Seattle territory.

After continuing the drive deep into Seattle territory, the Colts stalled at the 3-yard line and called on Rigoberto Sanchez, who connected on a 21-yard field goal for a 3-0 Indianapolis lead.

Wentz was 4-of-5 passing on the drive for 33 yards and had an 8-yard run, as well.

Pre-game

12:07: Carson Wentz suited up and ready to go.

Here comes No. 2!



Carson Wentz taking the field ready to make his #Colts debut. Wentz era is underway.

11:37 a.m. Dave Calabro and Taylor Tannebaum will be covering the game today at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Opening day!! #Colts fans how you feeling about this one???