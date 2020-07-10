Newfields announces largest exhibition in museum history

Almost 150 state-of-the-art high definition projectors will transform two-dimensional paintings into a three-dimensional world that guests can explore.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields unveiled plans Wednesday for the largest exhibition in the museum's history. THE LUME Indianapolis will debut in June 2021.

The multi-sensory experience is being created by Australian-based Grande Experiences, and will occupy the museum’s entire fourth floor. It will be nearly 30,000 square feet of immersive, digital art. It works by using almost 150 state-of-the-art high definition projectors that can transform two-dimensional paintings into a three-dimensional world that guests can explore.

THE LUME will spotlight the paintings of Vincent van Gogh.

“After five years of research into art consumer motivation and innovative digital exhibitions in Asia, Australia and Europe, we are thrilled to unveil THE LUME Indianapolis at Newfields next year as a groundbreaking addition to what we have to offer,” said Dr. Charles L. Venable The Melvin & Bren Simon Director and CEO at Newfields.