Newfields announces Harvest Days and Nights to celebrate fall

Harvest is returning to Newfields for a month-long outdoor celebration with a brand new spooky nighttime experience.

INDIANAPOLIS — Harvest is returning to Newfields for a month-long outdoor celebration with a brand new spooky nighttime experience.

Beginning Oct. 2 and continuing through Oct. 25, Harvest will feature Harvest Days and Harvest Nights. Both events will employ social distancing across the properties 30 acres.

Harvest Days will bring fall color and horticulture displays to Newsfields on Tuesday through Sunday in October from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year, Newfields will also have over 10,000 Indiana-grown pumpkins and gourds on display throughout campus.

On the first four weekends in October guests, families and friends are invited to participate in art making activities, shop food and beverage from local vendors, unwind while listening to live music.

In addition to Harvest Days, Newfields is introducing Harvest Nights, a 90-minute, spooky experience. Young and old will get to experience a trail lit with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, a ghost train and a grand finale at Mischief Manor. Harvest Nights will take place from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Notable events during Newfields' Harvest includes:

Apples, Family and Fun: Oct. 3 and 4

Beer Fest: Oct 10 and 11

Community Days: Oct 17 and 18

If You've Got It, Haunt It!: Oct 24 and 25