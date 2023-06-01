x
New sign graces Bottleworks District

The sign was installed on top of a building constructed as part of the Phase II development plan for the district.
Credit: Geronimo Hospitality Group
The new sign was installed atop the new building at Mass Ave & College

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're anywhere near the Bottleworks District look up!

A new sign for the district was installed atop the new building at Massachusetts and College avenues. 

At a massive 35’ wide, 30’ tall, the sign by Elevated Identity is constructed of a 6” x 6” tube steel frame with aluminum faux patina lettering and logo.

That building was constructed as part of the Phase II development for The Bottleworks District, which sought to add two office buildings with ground floor retail, a new parking garage, and streetscape and landscaping over two acres on College Avenue and Mass Ave. 

Recently, Bottleworks Hotel was ranked the No. 1 best place to stay in the entire country, according to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Stay in 2023

