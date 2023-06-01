Couples can get married and support animals at 'Paws & Promises' event

The weddings and vow renewals will take place outside the City-County Building on June 13.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ever dreamed of saying 'I do' with your pet at your side while helping a good cause? The Marion County Clerk's Office can make that happen this summer.

On Tuesday, June 13, the Marion County Clerk’s Office will perform wedding ceremonies and vow renewals to raise money for the Friends of Indy Animals.

It's the first annual event where couples – who wish to be married or have their vows renewed – can bring their dog, cat or other pet with them to the ceremony.

The weddings and vow renewals will take place outside the City-County Building on Lugar Plaza.

Dogs will be able to use the new Lugar Plaza “Pawp-Up” Pup Park as well, according to the organization.

Animals brought to the Paws and Promises wedding event must be on leash, or in their kennels while at the event.

Couples who desire a simple civil ceremony or vow renewal can visit Lugar Plaza between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on June 13.

Space is limited and reservations are encouraged, but ceremonies for walk-in couples will be performed if time allows.

In lieu of an officiant’s fee, couples are asked to make a minimum $50 contribution to Friends of Indy Animals.

Couples must present a valid marriage license to be married during the Paws and Promises wedding event. No license is required for a vow renewal. To apply for a marriage license and to sign up for your wedding or vow renewal, click here.

You can also make a reservation by calling 317-327-4739.

In addition to the weddings and vow renewals, Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) will have adoptable dogs on site and ready to go home.

Adoptions through IACS are free and come with a dog bed courtesy of Grateful Sanctuary. There will be staff onsite to answer questions about the dogs in attendance and to process adoptions.