New Marion County program aims to help people with substance abuse issues avoid jail time

Stronger with Support will give people the opportunity to get treatment for substance abuse issues instead of spending time in jail.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department is launching a new program that aims to provide treatment to people who are struggling with substance abuse issues instead of jail time.

The new program is called "Stronger with Support." The Marion County Prosecutor's Office and the Marion County Public Defender Agency are both on board with the program. They'll work to provide treatment to people charged with minor drug-related offenses instead of putting them in the criminal justice system.

“Creating alternatives to prison by treating substance use disorder and impacting other socioeconomic issues will allow Stronger with Support to help our community address some of the root causes of crime,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, the MCHD chief medical officer.

The program not only aims to address the root causes of crime, but it also seeks to reduce overdoses and give people struggling with addiction the attention they need.

“The criminal justice system is not equipped to properly address issues of public health," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. "The Stronger with Support Program will allow us to divert residents struggling with substance use and addiction out of the criminal justice system to the recovery services they need to be successful."