Woman dies in rollover crash near New Castle

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the rollover crash near the intersection of S.R. 38 and Henry County 275 West around 6:15 a.m.
Credit: Henry Co. Sheriff's Office
A New Castle woman died in a single-car crash on S.R. 38 west of New Castle Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle woman died early Saturday in a single-car crash on State Road 38 in western Henry County.

According to a media release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Brandis Waddell, 33, of New Castle was killed in the crash.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the rollover crash near the intersection of S.R. 38 and Henry County 275 West around 6:15 a.m.

Deputies found a Mitsubishi Endeavor rolled over on its top. Waddell was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators believe she was heading west when her car left the roadway on the north side then came back onto the road before rolling over into the ditch on the south side.

The Henry County Coroner’s Office will continue the investigation as they await toxicology test results. 

