The fire at the Hanna's Wrecker Service at 3501 Kelly Street can be seen from downtown Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a large building fire at a wrecker service on the west side of Indianapolis.

The fire at the Hanna Wrecker Service at 3501 Kelly Street can be seen from downtown Indianapolis.

The complex is located next to the Sam Jones Expressway west of Tibbs Avenue.

There is no report of injuries.

6:29 AM - #IFD, @Decaturtwpfire & @INDairport FD, assisting @Waynetwpfire on scene at 3501 W Kelly St with large fire at Hanna Tow Yard. Crews working hard to maintain sufficient water supply along with foam from airport crash tuck to extinguish blaze. pic.twitter.com/z9siIxesGl — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) September 11, 2021

