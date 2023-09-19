Mural of local DJ, photojournalist painted over in Broad Ripple

Friends and others in the community say covering the mural erases history.

INDIANAPOLIS — A mural dedicated to a local DJ in Broad Ripple is no more and it has people in the community upset.

A wall once covered in vibrant colors remembering DJ and photojournalist Mpozi Mshale Tolbert is now bare. His friends and others in the community say a piece of history has been erased.

Tolbert died from natural causes in 2006 at the age of 34. The mural showed him DJing, angel wings on his back and his name sprawled across the brick. Now, all that remains is white paint and a bouquet of flowers. It was something Ife Mawusi-Bey didn't expect to see when she visited the mural for the first time Tuesday.

"It really makes me feel somber, a little sad because Mpozi was a really great guy," Mawusi-Bey said. "He had a really big heart and he touched a lot of people and I feel like the mural was an honor for him, so for it to be painted over, it's just really sad."

The mural could be seen on the side of a Broad Ripple business for three years.

"It's empty," said Jeff Miner. "It don't have any life anymore, the wall doesn't have any life."

Jeff is the brother of Ron Miner, otherwise known as DJ Indiana Jones. Ron and other friends of Mpozi helped bring the mural to life in 2020, 14 years after Mpozi died.

"I mean, you can look online and look at his photography. He was a first responder on Montserrat when the volcano erupted. He took some incredible pictures of that. He took pictures of 9/11. He was all over the place with his camera, on his bike. He was just a high energy, high vibrating being while on the planet," said Miner.