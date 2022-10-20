3D mural from local artist dedicated at Indianapolis International Airport

Made of more than 300,000 colorful recyclable cups, "Transitions" was designed by Indianapolis artist Jackie Head.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indianapolis Airport unveiled a 14,000 square-foot, three-dimensional mural Thursday morning.

Made from more than 300,000 colorful recyclable cups, "Transitions" was designed by Indianapolis artist Jackie Head, who was selected from nearly 30 artists who submitted proposals to build an outdoor mural.

The mural obscures the $190 million runway reconstruction project currently in progress at the airport. Head used hundreds of thousands of Put-In-Cups that fastened into the chain link fencing to create the mural.

“The biggest jumping off point for the inspiration was the rainbow carpet that the old airport terminal had near its entrance in the 90s,” Head said in a statement. “I still remember it today, and it brought a lot of joy and wonder to my visits to the airport as a kid. It was a very interactive experience I looked forward to every time we traveled to the airport and with this design, I am hoping to create a similar experience for viewers.”

The mural will be on display for at least three years, according to the airport plan.