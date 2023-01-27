Muncie parents arrested after baby found with several fractured bones

Police said they were called to the emergency room Thursday night to investigate a baby with a broken arm.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie mother and father after police said their 5-month-old daughter suffered several broken bones and a brain bleed.

According to an arrest probable cause affadavit, Austin Choate brought his baby to the emergency room Thursday night for a possible broken arm. Doctors scanned the baby’s bones and found two broken legs, 15 rib fractures, two skull fractures, and bilateral bleeding in the brain.

Doctors transferred the baby to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis for further treatment. Doctors noted the multiple fractures could be contributed to a rare brittle bone disease, but the skull fractures were excluded from such a disease.

According to court documents, Choate made an unsolicited response that he wasn’t going to jail for something he didn’t do.

Muncie police also detained the baby’s mother, Montana Davis. She told detectives in the early morning hours that the baby was lying on her stomach, and the baby had an arm underneath her. Montana said she went to pick the baby up and pull her arm out from underneath her when she heard a pop. Montana said she may have accidentally broken her daughter's arm.

Police said Montana had no explanation for the fractured bones and skull fractures. Choate told investigators that he works a lot, and Montana is the main caregiver and a stay-at-home mom.

Choate told police the baby was born premature and was already fragile to begin with.

Police arrested Choate on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent and Davis on preliminary charges of neglect with serious injury and battery.

Both parents are being held in the Delaware County Jail with no bond, pending their initial court appearance.