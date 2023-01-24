IMPD seeks help locating missing child, non-custodial parent

IMPD said they are looking for Lawrence Whitsitt and a 3-month-old child.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have asked for help from the public in their search for a missing child and a non-custodial parent.

In a press release, IMPD said Tuesday they are looking for Lawrence Whitsitt and a 3-month-old child.

Whitsitt is driving a silver 2012 GMC Terrain with Indiana license plate 116RMK. He may be armed with a handgun, police said.

Whitsitt is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 144 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen Tuesday in the 1300 block of West 75th Street.

If you see Whitsitt, police ask you to call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.