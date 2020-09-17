Multiple fires at south side truck business off I-465

IFD reported fires in multiple trucks in the parking lot of a trucking business on Harding Court.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters reported fires in multiple trucks in the parking lot of a trucking business on Harding Court just off Interstate 465 on the south side of Indianapolis Thursday morning.

The fires started before 4 a.m. at the M&K Truck Center and brought several engines and ladder trucks to the area, which is one of the city's hubs for truck stops and over-the-road trucking service and semi-trailer sales and maintenance.

Firefighters arrived around 3:50 a.m.

A large black smoke plume was visible from a nearby INDOT camera.

This is an active scene and fire investigators have not determined what started the fire.

Traffic on I-465 is not affected.