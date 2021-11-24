Greenwood Fieldhouse sports complex nearing completion

13News got an exclusive first look inside Greenwood Fieldhouse.

GREENWOOD, Ind — A few years ago, the city of Greenwood tore down the old middle school in the center of town to make way for a new multi-million dollar indoor sports complex. Greenwood Fieldhouse is now almost finished, and WTHR got an exclusive first-look inside this state-of-the-art facility.

"This is big. This is big for Greenwood, this is big for southsiders," said Rob Taggart, the Director of Parks & Recreation for the city of Greenwood. "This is something we have desperately needed as a community. We've put lots of attention to detail on every aspect of this and making sure that every space will program to suit recreational needs for the community."

The possible sports activities for this huge indoor facility are endless: soccer, basketball, lacrosse, baseball, jogging, pickleball, yoga – even golf!

"We are now standing in the golf simulators of the new Greenwood Fieldhouse," Taggart said about the state-of-the-art golfing area. "We wanted to make sure everything we put into the fieldhouse was top shelf and great for the community, just reemphasize the year-round recreational amenities that we wanted to have here. You can rent the (golf simulators), you can join a league, and then you can play golf year-round."

Greenwood Fieldhouse sits on a 19-acre plot of land located in the heart of the city.

"This is valuable real estate," said Taggart. "This is the initiative of reenergizing the downtown that's the mayor's vision. We are the first piece of that vision."

Along with this brand-new sports complex, Greenwood also just broke ground on new retail shops, condos and apartments on the plot of land surrounding Greenwood Fieldhouse. This new area of town will be called "The Madison," and will cost an estimated $83 million to complete.

"This is going to be really kind of a kickstarter for the redevelopment," Taggart said. "We wanted something modern."

And now the question on everyone's mind: When does this place open?