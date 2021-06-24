Greenwood mayor unveils sports park during address

Mayor Mark Myers used his State of the City address to unveil the design of a new sports complex near the Interstate-65/Worthsville Road interchange.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said his city is emerging from the pandemic stronger than ever.

In his State of the City address Thursday, Myers pointed to Greenwood’s economic development successes, infrastructure improvements and quality of life investments, such as the new outdoor sports complex to be built on 40 acres near the Interstate-65/Worthsville Road interchange.

Local and traveling sports teams are expected to bring tourism dollars to the area as they play on four softball diamonds, four baseball diamonds and a multi-use playing field for soccer, cricket and other sports.

The complex will also feature Greenwood’s second splash pad along with inclusive playground equipment.

“This is an exciting public amenity we’re confident will provide tremendous benefits to our community, both immediately and for future generations,” said Myers.

Myers also pointed to Greenwood’s tax rate as one of the lowest in the state for similar-size cities, and the city's strong balance sheet and balanced budget.

Myers credited Greenwood's first responders for keeping the peace while weathering the pandemic, along with an examination and overhaul of police policies.

Old City Park added a 20-foot cube tower, the first of its kind in Indiana, and an 18-foot wide promenade adjacent to Pleasant Creek. The park also has a new pedestrian bridge, urban porch swings and bocce ball courts.

Construction continues on the Greenwood Fieldhouse at the former Greenwood Middle School, which is scheduled to open later this year. The former school gym will be converted to house volleyball, futsal, badminton, soccer, baseball, basketball and pickleball. The fieldhouse will have an electronic scoreboard and spectator seating.

Indiana State Police built a new hangar and moved its aviation operations to the Greenwood Municipal Airport.