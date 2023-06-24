Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near downtown Indianapolis

The accident was reported just before 4 p.m. Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash involving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon resulted in serious injuries to one person, officers said.

The accident was reported just before 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East St. Clair Street, which is just east of Interstate 65 near downtown.

Police told 13News the driver of a motorcycle lost control of the bike and crashed, striking a curb. A passerby discovered the accident and contacted police.

The driver was taken to a hospital in serious condition with a head injury.

No other vehicles were involved.