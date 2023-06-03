IMPD: Person seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle on northwest side

The crash was reported at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Shanghai Road around noon Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Indianapolis' northwest side Saturday, IMPD said.

The crash between a motorcycle and car was reported shortly after noon on June 3 at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Shanghai Road, near I-465 and I-65.

Few details on the crash were immediately available, but police confirmed to 13News at the scene that the motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Both directions of Lafayette Road were expected to be closed for several hours Saturday afternoon.