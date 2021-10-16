More than $161,000 raised at Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink Walk'

Beyond fundraising, the walk was about honoring those who have died from breast cancer, encouraging those fighting it and celebrating those who have survived it.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people came together in downtown Indianapolis Saturday for a good cause — raising money for breast cancer research.

The annual Susan G. Komen's "More Than Pink Walk" returned Saturday, Oct. 16. It was held at Celebration Plaza in White River State Park.

"This is an exciting event. Every one of us, no matter who we are or where we live, deserves a chance at living a long and healthy life. Together, we will make certain that no one faces breast cancer alone," said Jennifer Milewski, the state executive director of Susan G. Komen, Indiana & Kentucky.

The event raised more than $161,000 that will be used to study breast cancer and to help those battling it.

But the walk wasn't just about raising money, it was also about honoring those who have died from breast cancer, encouraging those who are fighting it and celebrating those who have survived it.

"To see how many people come out and support us, I think it's a great organization," said Ulonda, a two-time breast cancer survivor. "Someday I hope we have no more cancer, there will be a cure for it and there will not be a walk for survivors it would be a walk for no more cancer at all."