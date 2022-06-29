Metro police ask for help from the public in search for missing girl

Police, firefighters and others are searching for 7-year-old Madelyn Grace Havens.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metropolitan Police have asked for help from the public in the search for a girl reported missing late Tuesday.

Police, firefighters and others are looking for 7-year-old Madelyn Grace Havens.



Madelyn is described as 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair in a ponytail down her back.

She was seen wearing a pink shirt, black shorts and sandals.

Madelyn was last seen on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. on Warman Avenue south of West Washington St.

Police ask anyone who may have information who may have seen suspicious activity to call dispatchers at 317-327-3811 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.