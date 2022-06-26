Thorntown 5-year-old gets new wheelchair ramp thanks to $5 donations

Volunteers started early Saturday morning to build a ramp that helps 5-year-old AJ Wright get in and out of his home.

THORNTOWN, Ind. — Thanks to our WTHR viewers sending the love, one little boy received a much needed ramp for his wheelchair Saturday in Thorntown.

The group you supported is Servants at Work, or SAWs. Their mission is to change lives by building wheelchair ramps for low-income, permanently disabled people.

Volunteers started early Saturday morning in Boone County to help 5-year-old AJ Wright be able to get in and out of his home.

Our viewers raised $4,340 in May to help SAWs build more ramps like AJ's.

A typical ramp costs $2,000 to build.

Many of SAWs clients use power wheelchairs that need wider ramps with stronger structural support.

Thank you for sending the love to SAWS!

If you have a suggestion for a nonprofit to be featured in our Send The Love campaign, please email SendTheLove@wthr.com.