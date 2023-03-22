Kids Count | New report shows how Marion County kids are doing

One of the biggest concerns right now for Marion County is children struggling with mental health issues. As for what’s working, researchers say it's the community.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, the Indiana Youth Institute laid out new data for childhood advocates in Marion County.

The report came from the annual Indiana Kids Count Data Book which provides a snapshot of child well-being across the state.

Researchers looked at four main categories: family and community, health, economic well-being and education.

An online dashboard was also created to look at specific counties.

“We are taking all of the data that is in the data book and kind of filtering it down so that communities can use it to make an impact on children’s lives,” said Taylor Johnson, a policy and data advocacy manager with the Indiana Youth Institute.

Johnson said one of the biggest concerns right now for Marion County is children struggling with mental health issues.

“Some are considering suicide. Some of them are even making plans to take their own life, especially at elevated rates when you compare that to the rest of the state,” Johnson said.

When it comes to getting help, the numbers show that options are limited. According to the report, Marion County’s provider-to-patient ratio is lagging behind the state and national average.

Even in school, data shows it can be difficult to find help.

“We know that the student-to-staff support ratio in schools in Marion County doesn’t meet any of the recommendations to ratios when it comes to school counselors, social workers, psychologists or even school nurses,” Johnson said.

The other big challenge in Marion County is access to affordable childcare and early childhood education.

“The cost of childcare in the state of Indiana and in Marion County is more expensive than sending your kids to college,” Johnson said.

A closer look at the numbers shows the estimated demand for early childhood programs is about 57,000 families, but there is only capacity for less than 45,000.

“We know that parents don’t have a lot of options and when they do have options, a lot of times they simply can’t afford it,” Johnson said.

As for what’s working, researchers say it's the community.

"Nonprofits that are working really hard to improve the lives of children in Marion County is something that should absolutely be championed," Johnson said.

