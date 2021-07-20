Man's tiny tugboat makes a splash at Lake Monroe

In a photo, the captain of the vessel appeared to be getting ticketed. But don't fret, Indiana DNR clarified that he wasn't in trouble.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For many people, lake days are an easy way to have a good time. But there was one man on Lake Monroe this weekend who was having more than a good time, he was, quite literally, having a "tug" of fun and the internet loved it.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources shared a photo over the weekend of a man on Lake Monroe in a tiny tugboat.

"Now I’ve seen everything! At Monroe Reservoir you never know what you’re going to get," Indiana DNR said in the post.

In the photo, the captain of the vessel appeared to be getting ticketed. But don't fret, Indiana DNR clarified that he wasn't in trouble. The boater was just showing officers his registration.

"The boat is registered and I was handing him his registration paperwork back. He was totally legal and a fun guy to chat with," Indiana DNR said in a post.

By Tuesday, the post had more than 10,000 shares on Facebook and thousands of comments from people wishing they were aboard the tugboat. There was even a comment from the captain of the vessel himself.

Nick Riley said he did his due diligence when coming to Indiana by going to buy an Indiana lake sticker for the boat that he uses to haul his tugboat, but he couldn't figure out if he needed another sticker specifically for his tugboat.

"If Indiana DNR Law Enforcement can verify that I do indeed need one on this boat to comply with Indiana laws, I will be more than happy to purchase one to clear up the matter 100%," Riley said.

He said that this was his first time on an Indiana lake and that it's "always good to know the ins and outs."