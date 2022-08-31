Police investigate 2 found dead in Fishers home

Two people were found dead in a home in Cumberland Place Village after a caller threatened suicide, police said.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home Wednesday morning.

Fishers police were called to Cumberland Place Village, a neighborhood on Forsythia Lane near 141st Street and Cumberland Road, after a caller threatened suicide.

When officers arrived, they tried to contact the residents but got no answer.

That's when officers went into the home and discovered two people's bodies.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

Based on the evidence at the scene and the information obtained thus far, Fishers police said that detectives believe the two people who died are the only people directly involved in this incident and there is no threat to the community.

Police have not identified the two people who died or said if foul play is suspected.