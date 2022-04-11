Man injured, several helped from apartment fire on Indianapolis' south side

Fire crews responded to the 4100 block of Burkhart Drive around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 70-year-old man was injured after a candle he knocked over started a fire at an apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis early Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Burkhart Drive, near the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Hanna Avenue, shortly after 3:30 a.m.

An Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson said a 70-year-old man knocked over a chair, sending a candle onto a blanket and starting the fire. The man sustained slight injuries attempting to put out the fire and was transported to a local hospital.

Multiple residents called 911 reporting they were trapped in the building due to heavy smoke. Firefighters helped several people out of the building.

IMPD officers also helped a woman and two children get out of the building from a second-story window.