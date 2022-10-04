Wayne County structure fire being investigated as arson, sheriff says

The Indiana State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire as a possible arson based on information from witnesses and fire professionals.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — The Indiana State Fire Marshal is investigating a possible arson at a Wayne County home that left a firefighter injured on Sunday.

Dispatchers began receiving calls just before 4:15 p.m. reporting a fire in the 14800 block of Frank Myers Road.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department said firefighters descended on the area and began fighting the fire, which was brought under control within 70 minutes.

A local firefighter was injured at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital. The sheriff's department didn't describe the extent of the firefighter's injuries but did say the firefighter was treated and later released from the hospital.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the fire as a possible arson based on information from witnesses and fire professionals.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as firefighters investigate.