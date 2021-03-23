x
Man hiking across Indiana to raise money for Riley in honor of his father

Greg said his late father was born with severely deformed legs and would have been been unable to walk if it weren't for the corrective care he received at Riley.

We know the phrase about walking a mile in someone's shoes, but what about walking hundreds of miles in their honor?

Greg Compton is on a mission to walk 260 miles from one side of Indiana to the other to raise money for Riley Hospital for Children.

Greg said his late father, Robert Compton, was born with severely deformed legs and would have been been unable to walk if it weren't for the corrective care he received from Riley in the 1920s.

Credit: Greg Compton
Photo of Robert Compton as a child, who was born with severely deformed legs and had nearly 20 surgeries to give him a second chance at life.

Robert's nearly 20 surgeries as a child and young adult gave him a second chance at life. Greg is raise money so other kids can have that opportunity as well.

“Riley performed a miracle in his life I would like to pass that on" Greg said. "The whole idea of the walking is because they gave him the ability to walk". 

Greg, an avid hiker for years, has been training for his long journey ahead.

"260 miles, no doubt about it, but I’ve been working up for it. I’m able to do it, and I’m glad to be able to do it”, Greg said.

Credit: Greg Compton
Greg Compton (left) said he picked up a hobby of hiking late in life and goes hiking with his son, Robert Neal Compton II (right).

Greg has a lofty goal of raising $260,000 for Riley, which would be $1,000 for every mile he treks. So far, he’s raised about $10,000. 

He will start his walk on Monday, April 5 just north of the Indiana-Michigan state line, and the walk will end Saturday, April 24 at the Indiana-Kentucky state line. 

Click here to donate to Greg's efforts or to learn more information about his efforts.

