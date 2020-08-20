Man found dead after fire in Indianapolis homeless camp

Metro homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation after firefighters found the man's body.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead following a tent fire in a homeless camp on the south side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.

The 53-year-old man's name has not yet been released by the coroner's office.

Firefighters were called to a wooded area near the intersection of Iowa Street and South Keystone Avenue at 11:30 p.m. They found a makeshift tarp shelter on fire when they arrived. Within ten minutes, the fire was out and the man's body was found nearby.