x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

Man found dead after fire in Indianapolis homeless camp

Metro homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation after firefighters found the man's body.
Credit: Indianapolis Fire Dept.
IMPD homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation following a fire in a homeless camp on the south side of Indianapolis Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead following a tent fire in a homeless camp on the south side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.

The 53-year-old man's name has not yet been released by the coroner's office.

Firefighters were called to a wooded area near the intersection of Iowa Street and South Keystone Avenue at 11:30 p.m. They found a makeshift tarp shelter on fire when they arrived. Within ten minutes, the fire was out and the man's body was found nearby.

Homicide detectives from IMPD are now conducting a death investigation, while fire inspectors are looking into what caused the fire.

IFD reports the death as the seventh fatality in their district this year. 

RELATED: Northeast side apartment fire leaves one person dead

RELATED: Indianapolis firefighters investigating fatal fire on city's east side